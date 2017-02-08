Arnold Palmer ’58 Masters shoes auctioned

The exact shoes worn by Arnold Palmer for his maiden major win have gone up for auction… and are expected to sell for $15,000!

The nine-time major winner won his first title at the 1958 Masters and did so wearing these black and white FootJoy leather wingtip shoes.

It is understood that Heritage Auctions received the shoes from the son of a man who served as Palmer’s personal pilot in the 1960s. Palmer gave the shoes as a gift, and the man passed them down to his son, with Palmer signing his name on them in 2004.

The current bid stands at $4,800 – but expect that to rocket over the next couple of weeks until the auction closes on February 26.

Read more -> Arnold Palmer trophy sells for insane amount

In the same lot is a 1974 portrait of Arnold Palmer by American artist LeRoy Neiman – known for his brilliantly coloured, expressionist paintings and screen prints of athletes, musicians, and sporting events.

The current bid on that stands at $25,000 – with it expected to fetch up to $100,000.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

More Reading