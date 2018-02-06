There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsAstronaut hits 6-iron 300 yards on the moon

Golf News

Astronaut hits 6-iron 300 yards on the moon

By Martin Inglis06 February, 2018
Alan Shepard
Alan Shepard

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon. But for golf fans, a way more important moon landing happened on February 6, 1971.

It was when astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr stepped onto the surface with a make-shift Wilson Staff 6-iron, which he’d stashed aboard Apollo 14, and hit two balls that he’d hidden in his spacesuit.

The story behind the club is a funny one. Determined to do something special when he was on the moon, Shepard – who was the first American in space in 1961 – got in touch with his local club pro in Houston, who connected the 6-iron’s head with the shaft of a piece of rock collecting equipment.

The idea largely remained a secret, with only a small amount of staff at NASA being aware of what Shepard was attempting to do. He made sure the club was kept under wraps by covering it with a sock.

Read more - 32 courses as seen from space

Ahead of hitting the balls, Shepard said: “In my left hand I have a little white pellet familiar to millions of Americans. I'm going to try a little sand-trap shot.”

That he did. The second shot, as Shepard remarked at the time, went ‘miles and miles and miles’. It went approximately 300 yards with 35 seconds of hang time. Yes, that's with a 6-iron.

The first one, as all of us club golfers can sympathise, was whiffed, then shanked!

4324 640

But this wasn’t just done for a bit of fun. There was some science behind it, with the astronaut keen to prove that with little atmosphere and much lower levels of gravity, golf balls should travel much further on the moon than on earth.

Shepard died at the age of 74 in 1998 but he donated the club to the USGA Museum in New Jersey, meaning generations to come can hear the story behind the golf club that went to the moon.

Related Articles - Golf News

-

Golf News

Rory McIlroy to star in episode of The Grand Tour
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Astronaut hits 6-iron 300 yards on the moon
Alan Shepard

By Martin Inglis

The unwanted stat hanging over Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Jon Rahm slated after slamming club
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Jonathan Thomson: “I remember asking, ‘Am I going to die?’”
Jonathan Thomson

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

J.B. Holmes ‘shocked’ at reaction to slow play storm
J.B. Holmes

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots club's junior membership offers FREE golf... for adults!
Cowglen Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

Fan ejected after 'Get in the Hole' yell at Tiger Woods
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

36-hole future of famed Scottish links uncertain
Montrose Links

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below