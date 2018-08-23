At last! Golf legend FINALLY joins Twitter...

Twitter launched in March 2006. Twelve years and more than 335 million registered users later, Phil Mickelson has finally signed-up.



The @PhilMickelson account appeared today – and it’s blue ticked, so you know it’s the real deal.

At the time of posting this story, Mickelson had only tweeted once but had managed to include an “@” mention and a GIF. Throw in a couple of hashtags and you’d think he was as seasoned a pro on social media as he is on the PGA Tour.



• The best golfers to follow on social media



He followed up with this:

I am about to tee off in the Pro Am for the Northern Trust. Excited to start and excited to Tweet! — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

The ‘on brand’ guy that he is, Mickelson has gone with a black and white version of his own ‘Jumpman’ logo as his avatar, whilst his bio simply reads: “Husband . Father . Golfer . Lefty”

We’ll excuse the rubbish punctuation – he’s new to this after all.



• Fan pays ridiculous sum for one of *those* 1999 Ryder Cup shirts

• Golfer turned away from club for wearing wrong SOCKS!

The 48-year-old’s brother and caddie Tim also tweeted to confirm that the account is the real deal and belongs to the five-time major winning left-hander.

I guess anything is possible! Phil’s officially on Twitter. Go give him a follow @PhilMickelson — Tim Mickelson (@goodwalkspoiled) August 22, 2018

• New St Andrews course set to be open for play by 2021



Got Twitter? Go give him a follow. Just don’t necessarily expect him to reciprocate. So far, he has only followed ten accounts, including @PGATour, @KPMG, @CallawayGolf and, of course, @MizzenAndMain, the company behind those shirts and that advert.