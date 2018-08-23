search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAt last! Golf legend FINALLY joins Twitter...

Golf News

At last! Golf legend FINALLY joins Twitter...

By bunkered.co.uk22 August, 2018
Phil Mickelson Twitter PGA Tour KPMG Callaway Golf Mizzen+Main Tim Mickelson Social media
Twitter

Twitter launched in March 2006. Twelve years and more than 335 million registered users later, Phil Mickelson has finally signed-up.

The @PhilMickelson account appeared today – and it’s blue ticked, so you know it’s the real deal.

At the time of posting this story, Mickelson had only tweeted once but had managed to include an “@” mention and a GIF. Throw in a couple of hashtags and you’d think he was as seasoned a pro on social media as he is on the PGA Tour.

• The best golfers to follow on social media

He followed up with this:

The ‘on brand’ guy that he is, Mickelson has gone with a black and white version of his own ‘Jumpman’ logo as his avatar, whilst his bio simply reads: “Husband . Father . Golfer . Lefty”

We’ll excuse the rubbish punctuation – he’s new to this after all.

• Fan pays ridiculous sum for one of *those* 1999 Ryder Cup shirts

• Golfer turned away from club for wearing wrong SOCKS!

The 48-year-old’s brother and caddie Tim also tweeted to confirm that the account is the real deal and belongs to the five-time major winning left-hander.

• New St Andrews course set to be open for play by 2021

Got Twitter? Go give him a follow. Just don’t necessarily expect him to reciprocate. So far, he has only followed ten accounts, including @PGATour, @KPMG, @CallawayGolf and, of course, @MizzenAndMain, the company behind those shirts and  that advert.

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - KPMG

Related Articles - Callaway Golf

Related Articles - Mizzen+Main

Related Articles - Tim Mickelson

Related Articles - Social media

Golf News

Coul Links saga takes yet another major twist
New survey makes incredible findings about bunkered readers - yes, YOU!
Tickets for 2019 Open Championship are SOLD OUT!
Brooks Koepka feared his career was OVER earlier this year
It's happening - Tiger and Phil set to play for $9m this year

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow