AT&T Byron Nelson: Where it is, who to watch

AT&T Byron Nelson

Venue: Trinity Forest Golf Club, Texas

Defending champion: Billy Horschel

Format: 72 holes strokeplay

Other past champs

• Sergio Garcia, 2016

• Steven Bowditch, 2015

• Brendon Todd, 2014

• Sang-moon Bae, 2013

• Jason Dufner, 2012



Highest-ranked players in the field

• #3 - Jordan Spieth

• #9 - Hideki Matsuyama

• #14 - Sergio Garcia

• #16 - Marc Leishman

• #22 - Matt Kuchar

The favourite

Jordan Spieth. Has disappointed in his two starts since the Masters but, as a member at Trinity Forest, he should have the upper hand on a course most of the field are unfamiliar with.

In form

Beau Hossler. Like Spieth, the 23-year-old is a member at Trinity Forest and has come close to winning on the PGA Tour this season, most notably at the Houston Open when he lost in a play-off to Ian Poulter.

Outsider

Stephan Jaeger. Has endured a torrid season on the PGA Tour so far but a fourth win on the Web.com Tour last week should give him the confidence to put in a strong showing here.

Top 5 with Ladbrokes

• Jordan Spieth – 5/1

• Matt Kuchar – 14/1

• Sergio Garcia – 16/1

• Branden Grace – 16/1

• Jimmy Walker – 20/1

Talking point

The course. It’s the first year the tournament will be staged at Trinity Forest, a treeless links course built on a former landfill site. Designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, it only opened for play in autumn 2016.

Any other business

It’s a big week for Adam Scott. On Monday, the world top 60 are exempt into the US Open. The Aussie is 65th after his T11 at TPC Sawgrass. Should he miss out, it will end the second longest active streak of straight majors. His run of 67 is second only to Sergio Garcia’s 75.

--

David Duval is teeing it up this week. The 2001 Open champion, who now spends most of his time working as an analyst for Golf Channel, is making just his third start of the week and second in an individual event.

--

He won just three years ago, but Steven Bowditch is 1,000/1 with the bookies to win this week. Since the start of the 2016 season, the Aussie has made just 13 cuts in 56 PGA Tour events, with just two of those made cuts coming since the start of 2017.