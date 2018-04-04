There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsAugusta National announce new Women's Amateur

Golf News

Augusta National announce new Women's Amateur

By Bryce Ritchie04 April, 2018
Augustawomen

Fred Ridley, the new Augusta National chairman, met with the press for the first time this afternoon and made a surprise announcement that the club will host the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship in 2019.

The event will be held the week prior to the Masters and will be a 54-hole event, with the first two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta and the final 18 holes at Augusta National on the Saturday before the Masters.

The field will be limited to 72.  Invitees will be determined by awarding winners of other recognized championships and using the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The event is expected to be televised and will be distributed on digital platforms around the world. Daily tickets onto the grounds of Augusta National for the final round will also be made available through a random selection process that will be announced at a later date.

The event is the latest effort announced by the Masters to “inspire interest” and participation in the game of golf, joining the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, the Latin America Amateur Championship and Drive, Chip and Putt, all of which are actively supported by the Tournament.

More to follow…

Sign up to our free fantasy golf competition today

Related Articles - The Masters

-

Golf News

Tommy Fleetwood ready for 'ultimate' pairing with Woods
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Fred Ridley says there's an "issue" with distance
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Augusta National announce new Women's Amateur
New

By Bryce Ritchie

The patron experience at the Masters
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Callaway backs American Golf Long Drive Championship
American Golf

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
See all videos right arrow
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below