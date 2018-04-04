Augusta National announce new Women's Amateur

Fred Ridley, the new Augusta National chairman, met with the press for the first time this afternoon and made a surprise announcement that the club will host the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship in 2019.

The event will be held the week prior to the Masters and will be a 54-hole event, with the first two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta and the final 18 holes at Augusta National on the Saturday before the Masters.

The field will be limited to 72. Invitees will be determined by awarding winners of other recognized championships and using the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The event is expected to be televised and will be distributed on digital platforms around the world. Daily tickets onto the grounds of Augusta National for the final round will also be made available through a random selection process that will be announced at a later date.

The event is the latest effort announced by the Masters to “inspire interest” and participation in the game of golf, joining the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, the Latin America Amateur Championship and Drive, Chip and Putt, all of which are actively supported by the Tournament.

