Augusta National membership: How to join the exclusive club

Augusta National only has 300 members but if you think there’s a chance of joining, we’ve got some bad news for you. It’s virtually impossible.



Firstly, there’s no way to apply to join as memberships are by invitation only. When a membership slot opens, the club decides who to invite and mails the invitation.

Most of the time, the only time a membership slot opens is when a member dies. On very few occasions will a member resign (because why on earth would you do that?) or be asked to do so.

The club has a list of prospective members based on recommendations from current members. That person is unlikely to have any idea they are under consideration until the invitation arrives in the mail.

How much are membership fees?

There are no exact figures as to how much it costs to be a member at Augusta National but, due to how much the club makes from hosting the Masters and the merchandise it sells, it perhaps isn’t as high as you would expect.

That’s especially when you see its membership profile (more of that below).

According to an article in Golf World, the joining fee is in ‘low five figures’, believed to be somewhere between $20,000 and $40,000. From there, an annual membership is said to cost $4,000 annually.

Who are members at Augusta National?

Augusta National is more about power than it is about money. It is not what you can afford but who you know, and how you act.

The club wants its high-profile members to keep a low profile. Members are told to ‘actively discourage any form of publicity’. It also has geographic diversity in the sense that if a member from California dies or leaves the club, they try to find someone else from that state.

Famous members of Augusta National Golf Club include:

Bill Gates: Founder of Microsoft Corporation – Worth $91 billion

Warren Buffett: Runs Berkshire Hathaway, which owns more than 60 companies including insurer Geico and battery maker Duracell – Worth $87 billion

Condoleezza Rice: US Secretary of State (2005-09) and one of the first female members to be admitted alongside Darla Moore, partner in private investment firm Rainwater Inc.

Roger Goodell: Commissioner of the NFL

Jerry Yang: Former CEO of Yahoo

Michael Bonallack: Former British Amateur champion, secretary of the R&A (1983-99) and captain of the R&A (1999-00)

Jack Nicklaus: Six-time Masters champion and 18-time major winner



