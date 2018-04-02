There are no results available.
Augusta National security handed 'phrase' sheet

By Bryce Ritchie02 April, 2018
The Masters Patrons
Rorymcilroy

Security staff at this week’s Masters have been handed a sheet by officials from Augusta National Golf Club with words and phrases that are not allowed to be shouted by patrons. 

A member of working security told bunkered.co.uk that all staff had been given the sheet, and were duty bound to escort the guilty patrons off-site immediately.

The news comes as golf has continued to suffer from rowdy fans as the season has progressed, with a number of high-profile players having altercations with spectators. 

Justin Thomas got a fan thrown out at the Honda Classic in February whilst a spectator was ejected at the WGC-Dell Match Play for heckling Sergio Garcia.

Rory McIlroy was also said to have taken heat from the crowd, with one member of the gallery repeatedly shouting his wife’s name.

But it seems such behaviour will not be tolerated at all this week. 

