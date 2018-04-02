There are no results available.
Golf News

Augusta National unveils new golf shop

By Bryce Ritchie02 April, 2018
Step inside one of the sporting world’s newest and biggest permanent merchandise shops. 

Just one year after unveiling its $65million press facility, Augusta National Golf Club this week proudly unveiled another massive upgrade - its new golf shop. Previous PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem once called ‘The Masters’ the No.1 brand in sports, and he’s not wrong.

The new shop, which sits on the site of the old press building and took just 20 weeks to construct, is one of the first buildings patrons see when they walk through the gates at Augusta National. 

The new store is twice the size of the previous shop and includes 385 mannequins, all selling Masters-branded golfwear.

And to keep the queues nice and short, there are 64 cash registers.

Most patrons get their shopping done first, as Augusta National provides a handy shipping facility, so you can buy your merchandise, ship it to your home address, then go and enjoy the golf.

Capitalising on what patrons tend to buy, the shop now houses no fewer than 125 different styles of hat, all displayed on a Headwear Wall at the back of the shop.

Other items you can splash your cash on include Gnomes dressed in caddie jumpsuits, infant caddie jumpsuit onesies, Masters playing cards, pyjamas, hoodies, vintage signage, coasters and temperature-controlled cups.

Main Merch Angc18 3Mm3085 H Main Merch Angc18 1Rb9630 H

