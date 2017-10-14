There are no results available.
Award-winning golf coach offers a year’s FREE coaching

By Michael McEwan14 October, 2017
An award-winning golf coach is on the hunt for a golf-mad youngster who can benefit from a year’s FREE coaching and a host of other game-related benefits

Anders Mankert, an Advanced PGA Fellow Professional who is based at Cosby Golf Club in Leicestershire, has been running his golf scholarship scheme for four years.

His first student, Ryan Evans, pictured below, has played on the European Tour and lies fifth in the Challenge Tour rankings. He was followed by Chris Lager, Olivia Barrs and Charlie Price.

Lager has subsequently become a PGA Professional, Barrs has captained the Leicestershire and Rutland county girl’s team, and Price has reduced his handicap from 15 to seven since he started work with Mankert.

Each one received a year’s free coaching but number five will benefit from even more, including advice on fitness and conditioning.

Mankert, who has won national awards for his work with blind and visually impaired golfers, said:  “The four previous scholars have all developed well in golf and I am proud of them all.

Ryan Evans

“I am now looking for applicants – a boy or a girl – up to 18 years of age to become number five.

“I will be providing him or her with one year of free coaching with help and advice on all other aspects of the game.

“Those include support from Jamie Greaves, a leading strength and conditioning coach with the Titleist Performance Institute. In addition Titleist has agreed to give the winner a year-long ball contract.

“So there is even more at stake in what could be a life-changing opportunity for a young golfer and I hope there will be a similarly enthusiastic response to the earlier occasions when I have made such an offer.”

 Applications can be made by young golfers themselves, their family, friends or, if they are members, their golf club. The closing date for applications is October 31.

To apply, call Anders on 0776 4274300 or email cosbyproshop@hotmail.co.uk

