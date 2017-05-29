There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsBarack Obama wows crowds in St Andrews

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Barack Obama wows crowds in St Andrews

By Bunkered Golf Magazine27 May, 2017
Barack Obama St Andrews
Barack Obama

It's not every day a former US president visits the home of golf - and the crowds flocked to watch Barack Obama finish up his round on the Old Course on Friday.

Obama was in Scotland ahead of speaking at a charity dinner organised by Scottish businessman and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter in Edinburgh to help raise money for local youth charities.

He teed off shortly before lunchtime but wasn't too impressed with his first shot on 'the world's widest fairway'. “Oh, that wasn’t so pretty,” he said afterwards.

While there were a few people watching the start of his round, word of mouth and news spreading on social media had hundreds, maybe even thousands, turn up to watch the climax of his round in late afternoon.

According to the Instagram account, Connoisseur Golf, it was the biggest non-tournament crowd since Bobby Jones turned up unannounced in the 1930s.

With the huge crowd watching on, the pressure got to the former president as he three-putted the 18th green, but reportedly still shot in the low 80s. Not bad at all for his first taste of golf in Scotland.

Related Articles - Barack Obama

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Tiger Woods 'didn't know where he was' upon arrest
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

New Cameron & Crown putters revealed
Titleist

By David Cunninghame

GolfBuddy launch LR7 laser rangefinder
Gear

By Chris Doyle

Richie Ramsay secures US Open spot
Richie Ramsay

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below