There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsBBC wins PGA Championship rights

Golf News

BBC wins PGA Championship rights

By Bunkered Golf Magazine19 July, 2017
PGA Championship BBC Sky Sports
Pgachampionship

BBC has fended off the likes of BT Sport and Twitter to win the rights to next month’s PGA Championship.

Last week, it was revealed by the Guardian that Sky Sports had lost the rights to the final major of the year, which came just days after the broadcasting giant announced its own channel dedicated to golf.

“We had a good partnership with Sky but the 2017 US PGA Championship will not be on Sky,” the PGA of America’s chief commercial officer, Jeff Price, told the Guardian.

“It was a multi-year deal that was up. Ultimately one of the key things for us is scale of distribution and obviously with all the new platforms that consumers are engaging with, we want to make sure we reach all of them.”

Jimmy Walker

That, therefore, made the BBC the perfect fit for the PGA of America, who were impressed by scale of the broadcaster’s website and social media and of course, given the fact that it is free-to-air.

According to the Telegraph, this will not be a one-off either, but a multi-year deal, with the PGA of America taking the financial hit to ensure it will be the most watched of any of the four majors.

However, it does clash with the World Athletics Championships in London, meaning golf will be on the red button until the conclusion of the athletics at 10.30pm.

Let us know your thoughts on live golf’s return to the BBC in the ‘Comments’ section below.

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - BBC

Related Articles - Sky Sports

Related Articles - Trending

Golf News

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Linking live golf on BBC to 'growing the game' is ludicrous
Opinion

By Michael McEwan

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

Our picks for Open Championship glory
Betting

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN Jordan Spieth says Open is 'easiest' major to win
Jordan Spieth

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots duo make holes-in-one on exact same hole
Lanark Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

6 questions posed by Phil Mickelson and Bones' break-up
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below