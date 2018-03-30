Be a volunteer at the 2019 Solheim Cup

Would you like to be a part of the 2019 Solheim Cup? You would? Then read on...



The 'Volunteer Programme' for next year's match at Gleneagles is officially open, with opportunities for more than 1,000 volunteers to share in an incredible experience and help Scotland make the event one of the most successful ever.

The programme is encouraging people - particularly women and young people - to volunteer for the 2019 Solheim Cup, as well as allowing both golfers and non-golfers to get involved and get the most out of the experience.



This builds on the ambition of creating "the most inclusive Solheim Cup to date" when it is takes place in Perthshire from September 9-15, 2019. A 'Volunteer Support Pot' will also be in place to help some volunteers should they need extra help to participate in the volunteer experience.

Anyone interested can volunteer in a variety of areas including mashalling, scoring, transport, administration and television, where they will have the opportunity to learn about the event and support organisers delivering the match.

Scotland's Catriona Matthew - who will captain the European side in the match - remaked: "Volunteers are one of the most important parts of any golf event we play in. The pride our Scottish volunteers will take in ensuring visitors and fans experience the very best of Scottish hospitality will be our secret weapon."

Aileen Campbell MSP, the Scottish Government’s Minister for Public Health and Sport, added: "Volunteering is a terrific way for people to be part of a world-class event experience as well as helping people to develop invaluable skills that they can use in other aspects of their life.



"We have seen in the past how passionate and friendly volunteers can greatly enhance an event experience and I look forward to Solheim Cup volunteers helping to provide a warm Scottish welcome to spectators at Gleneagles in 2019."

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer is invited to register their interest by signing up at www.solheimcup2019.com as soon as possible where full details can also be found.



Interest is anticipated from across Scotland, the UK, Europe and the US and is expected to exceed demand so selection is not guaranteed.