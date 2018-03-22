Be the first golfer in Europe to own a Vertical Groove 5-wood

Big-hitting John Daly topped the 2017 Driving Distance stats on the Champions Tour Champions with his Vertical Groove Golf Driver.

Now, the company is setting its sights on breaking into Europe - starting at this weekend's Scottish Golf Show.



The revolutionary brand will be exhibiting at the three-day event, which takes place at the SEC in Glasgow from Friday, March 23, until Sunday, March 25.

To celebrate, they are promising to make ONE visitor to their booth the first person in Europe to own a Vertical Groove 5 Wood, due for release this summer.



The prize is part of the 'Vertical Selfie' promotion that Vertical Groove is running at the show.

Coming along to the 2018 Scottish Golf Show? This is all you have to do...

1) Take a 'Vertical Selfie' of yourself at the Vertical Groove Golf booth. Make sure that you can clearly see a Vertical Groove Golf logo in the background of your selfie. While you’re there, why not hit the clubs?

2) Post your selfie on Twitter and tag @vertgroovegolf

3) Follow @vertgroovegolf on Twitter

If you do that during this weekend’s Scottish Golf Show, you will be entered into a prize draw to win the 5-wood.

Visit verticalgroove.co.uk to find out more about the clubs.