Beaming Bjorn, Monty agony: 5 things you missed this weekend

Here are five things you may have missed from the weekend of January 20-21.

Beaming Bjorn

You’ll struggle to find a happier man than Thomas Bjorn this morning after a Sunday of European dominance.

The PGA Tour, European Tour and Asian Tour all had European winners – and big names at that in Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia.

All are very likely to feature in Bjorn’s 2018 Ryder Cup plans, with the Dane spending a chunk of his day sending out congratulatory tweets. We’re sure he won’t mind continuing to do that for the next nine months.



Congratulations my friend!!! Looks like you’ve taken pretty well to your new golf equipment! See you next week 🤜🤛@CallawayGolfEUhttps://t.co/pwcrIDlFHr — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 21, 2018

Congratulations @JonRahmpga for your win in @cbgolfchallenge

Amazing start to 2018

💪💪 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 22, 2018

Fisher so close… again

While the European clean sweep will have impressed Bjorn, so too would the leaderboard in Abu Dhabi, with the top 20 featuring ten players who teed it up in last week’s EurAsia Cup.

One of those was Ross Fisher, who must be beginning to wonder what he needs to do to enter the European Tour winner’s circle again.

Only Fleetwood’s brilliance denied Fisher in the Middle East, with the Englishman having recorded seven runner-up finishes since his last win at the 2014 Tshwane Open.

Agony for Monty

The Scot started his Champions Tour season in Hawaii and was oh so close to continuing his winning form from the tail-end of last season.

Leading Jerry Kelly by a stroke on the final hole, Monty hit trouble off the tee, pulling his shot into a fairway bunker. His second shot went over the green, which left a difficult chip that he left 8ft from the hole.

Kelly made a 16ft putt to birdie the hole but, with this 8ft putt to force a play-off, Monty was unable to convert.

Poults takes down Westy

While the Abu Dhabi leaderboard was stacked with big European names, two players who didn’t make the cut were Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

So, instead, Saturday for the duo involved a head-to-head – Poulter and his caddie Terry Mundy against Westwood and Billy Foster.

The winners? It was Team Poulter.

Happy Birthday, Jack!

On Sunday, the 18-time major champion celebrated his 78th birthday and many took the opportunity to wish him many happy returns.

Happy 78th birthday @jacknicklaus – not only the greatest golfer of all time but also the finest gentleman & friend I’ve known in golf. GP pic.twitter.com/5j1qdrOTh2 — Gary Player (@garyplayer) January 21, 2018