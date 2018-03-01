Beast From The East batters UK's golf courses

The 'Beast From The East' has well and truly lived up to its name, covering vast chunks of the UK and Ireland with thick snow and freezing conditions.

The Met Office has already estimated that up to 15 inches – fifteen inches! – of snow has fallen in some parts of the country, with temperatures plummeting well below freezing overnight in most areas.

As you might expect, the knock-on effect to public services and transport systems has been enormous. On a lighter note, though, it has also made for some spectacular photo opportunities, particularly of the country’s golf courses.

The Old Course is amongst those to have been blanketed by the snow.

This year's Open Championship venue Carnoustie has also been battered by the beast, with just 140 days before this year's battle for the Claret Jug gets underway.

Gullane is set to stage the Scottish Open the week before the Open. Here's how it currently looks.

Beauty and the Beast (from the East)... 🏌️‍♂️❄️⛳️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/czSvJmHA9X — Gullane Golf Club (@GullaneGolfClub) February 28, 2018

These are scenes that have been repeated throughout large parts of Scotland, the home of golf.

A bitterly cold but picture perfect day on the links. #BeastFromTheEastpic.twitter.com/mcR0e7SctW — Royal Troon Golf (@RoyalTroonGC) February 28, 2018

It's 'snowy dunny' ☃️❄️

Unfortunately due to the severe weather,the course remains closed-even with preferred lies in play, it would be playing tricky ☃️

Access to the Club in these conditions is difficult therefore clubhouse & proshop will also be closed today@paul_armourpic.twitter.com/VcyaTKb8Gb — Dunbar Golf Club (@dunbargolfclub) March 1, 2018

Good morning, with snow still covering the course it will unfortunately remain closed today. pic.twitter.com/rsbHiZ3abW — The Nairn Golf Club (@NairnGolfClub) March 1, 2018

Unsurprisingly we're still feeling the effects of #thebeastfromtheeast today @theWKGC. Course and Pro Shop will remain closed for the rest of the day. Please contact us through social media if you need to get in touch ⛄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/rUB3FFDi1a — WestKilbrideProShop (@WestKilbridePro) March 1, 2018

Heavy snow and -4 in Auchterarder . . . not the ideal golf conditions, but our pro Matt’s been out braving the elements . . . pic.twitter.com/eVTwGHQ8jz — Gleneagles Golf (@GleneaglesGolf) February 28, 2018

South of the border in England, Royal Birkdale - the scene of Jordan Spieth's Open Championship victory last year - has also felt the force of the Beast From The East.

Sun descending over a snow covered 18th 🌅❄️ pic.twitter.com/aj6nA10pJq — Royal Birkdale Golf (@RoyalBirkdale_) February 27, 2018

Walton Heath will be hoping for better conditions in October when Luke Donald hosts the British Masters there.

Trying to embrace the beauty of the snow....! clear blue skies over the New Course #golf#snow#waltonheathpic.twitter.com/eFjnPLIlhJ — Walton Heath Golf Club (@waltonheath_gc) February 28, 2018

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared this snap of the first tee at Wentworth. It hosts the BMW PGA Championship in May.

Even the south west of England and the so-called 'English Riviera' has been hit by the conditions.

Course closed today due to snow and ice @TorquayProShop@HendriksenGolfpic.twitter.com/pv1vMCgX7A — Torquay Golf Club (@torquaygolfclub) March 1, 2018

How has the Beast From The East transformed the look of your course? Send your photos to editorial@bunkered.co.uk. Please don't take any unnecessary risks to get photos!