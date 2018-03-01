There are no results available.
Beast From The East batters UK's golf courses

Golf News

Beast From The East batters UK's golf courses

By Michael McEwan01 March, 2018
Beast From The East
Oldcourse

The 'Beast From The East' has well and truly lived up to its name, covering vast chunks of the UK and Ireland with thick snow and freezing conditions. 

The Met Office has already estimated that up to 15 inches – fifteen inches! – of snow has fallen in some parts of the country, with temperatures plummeting well below freezing overnight in most areas. 

As you might expect, the knock-on effect to public services and transport systems has been enormous. On a lighter note, though, it has also made for some spectacular photo opportunities, particularly of the country’s golf courses. 

The Old Course is amongst those to have been blanketed by the snow.

This year's Open Championship venue Carnoustie has also been battered by the beast, with just 140 days before this year's battle for the Claret Jug gets underway.

Gullane is set to stage the Scottish Open the week before the Open. Here's how it currently looks.

These are scenes that have been repeated throughout large parts of Scotland, the home of golf. 

South of the border in England, Royal Birkdale - the scene of Jordan Spieth's Open Championship victory last year - has also felt the force of the Beast From The East.

Walton Heath will be hoping for better conditions in October when Luke Donald hosts the British Masters there. 

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared this snap of the first tee at Wentworth. It hosts the BMW PGA Championship in May.

1st tee box at #Wentworth now. #snow #golf #freezing

A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on

Even the south west of England and the so-called 'English Riviera' has been hit by the conditions.

How has the Beast From The East transformed the look of your course? Send your photos to editorial@bunkered.co.uk. Please don't take any unnecessary risks to get photos!

