Beef calls radio host 'd*******' after 'clown' dig

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston demanded a Twitter poll from Talksport duo ‘The Two Mikes’ be taken down after it asked whether he was a ‘clown’ or an ‘inspiration’.
It is believed one of the show’s hosts, Mike Parry, called Beef a ‘clown’ on air, prompting the Twitter poll which asked: “Is @BeefGolf an inspiration to young golfers or a clown as @mikeparry8 claims #TheOpen”.
In shamelessly tagging Beef, the Englishman obviously saw it and responded by calling Parry ‘a sad person’ and a 'd*******'. Just hours earlier, Beef had carded a three-under-par 67 in the third round of the Open to sit inside the top 20 going into the final day.
Is @BeefGolf an inspiration to young golfers or a clown as @mikeparry8 claims #TheOpen— The Two Mikes (@TheTwoMikes) July 22, 2017
If I'm a clown for enjoying my work then so be it. Ur a sad person and couldn't care less wat u think.— Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017
Never been bout money. @mikeparry8 look at wat I'm doing trying to get into sports ur a dick head— Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017
Beef then got involved in a bit of back-and-forth with Parry.
That's a bit harsh BEEF .. huge respect for you .. I love a winner .. and I know you'll be a winner some day, beard or not .. best of luck https://t.co/M5Fj3RD1oz— Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) July 22, 2017
Wats it got to do with my beard. Pull that poll down that's bang out of order. Winner some day already won mate— Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017
Hang on BEEF .. our poll says you're an inspiration to youngsters and I'm wrong .. of course you're a winner .. you gotta handle the focus https://t.co/q0G28mdDZx— Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) July 22, 2017
Sorry for rant but some people gotta get sometimes. I love u all 😍😍— Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017
Beef then demanded that the poll be removed and that Parry resign.
Take that poll off— Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017
Why? You won it? Voting is now closed..... https://t.co/eLSCVQcEE8— The Two Mikes (@TheTwoMikes) July 22, 2017
Cos it's out of order. I'll just keep hammering u until u take it down.— Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017
Shouldn't you be practicing for tomorrow? You could still win #TheOpenhttps://t.co/enLB46MxSf— The Two Mikes (@TheTwoMikes) July 22, 2017
Shouldn't u be cleaning out ur studio. Resign https://t.co/PovAEv5z6R— Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017
Don't worry though, the Englishman received plenty of support.
Be strong beef stick to your values everyone I know loves watch you play 👍— john murray (@johnmurray71) July 22, 2017
A clown??Making the cut at major champs and inspiring the next generation & he gets called a clown. @mikeparry8 you're a total 🔔🔚 #clueless— Adam Legg (@TheBigLegg) July 22, 2017
My son @GolfkidTX and I appreciate all of the time and real attention he gives to youth. Keep on keepin on @BeefGolf u know we ❤️y'all! pic.twitter.com/KrjoT3ArqP— Erin Toberman (Tobz) (@TikiIslandTX) July 22, 2017
What a stupid poll that is. A young man who is playing some amazing golf and inspiring young kids is a role model. Leave the station please.— Darren Barker (@DarrenBarker82) July 22, 2017
Keep on being you, Beef!