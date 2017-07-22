There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsBeef calls radio host 'd*******' after 'clown' dig

Golf News

Beef calls radio host 'd*******' after 'clown' dig

By Bunkered Golf Magazine22 July, 2017
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston
Beef

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston demanded a Twitter poll from Talksport duo ‘The Two Mikes’ be taken down after it asked whether he was a ‘clown’ or an ‘inspiration’.    

It is believed one of the show’s hosts, Mike Parry, called Beef a ‘clown’ on air, prompting the Twitter poll which asked: “Is @BeefGolf an inspiration to young golfers or a clown as @mikeparry8 claims #TheOpen”.

In shamelessly tagging Beef, the Englishman obviously saw it and responded by calling Parry ‘a sad person’ and a 'd*******'. Just hours earlier, Beef had carded a three-under-par 67 in the third round of the Open to sit inside the top 20 going into the final day.

Beef then got involved in a bit of back-and-forth with Parry.

Beef then demanded that the poll be removed and that Parry resign.

Don't worry though, the Englishman received plenty of support.

Keep on being you, Beef!

Related Articles - Andrew 'Beef' Johnston

Related Articles - Golf News

Golf News

THE OPEN Jordan Spieth could be set for sleepless night
Jordan Spieth

By Martin Inglis

THE OPEN Rory McIlroy 'disappointed' at missed opportunity
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN Twitter reacts to Branden Grace's history-making 62
Branden Grace

By Martin Inglis

THE OPEN Branden Grace makes first 62 in men's major history
Branden Grace

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN Can you name the past 40 Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN Nick Dougherty's complete guide to Royal Birkdale
Nick Dougherty

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below