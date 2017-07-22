Beef calls radio host 'd*******' after 'clown' dig

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston demanded a Twitter poll from Talksport duo ‘The Two Mikes’ be taken down after it asked whether he was a ‘clown’ or an ‘inspiration’.

It is believed one of the show’s hosts, Mike Parry, called Beef a ‘clown’ on air, prompting the Twitter poll which asked: “Is @BeefGolf an inspiration to young golfers or a clown as @mikeparry8 claims #TheOpen”.

In shamelessly tagging Beef, the Englishman obviously saw it and responded by calling Parry ‘a sad person’ and a 'd*******'. Just hours earlier, Beef had carded a three-under-par 67 in the third round of the Open to sit inside the top 20 going into the final day.

Is @BeefGolf an inspiration to young golfers or a clown as @mikeparry8 claims #TheOpen — The Two Mikes (@TheTwoMikes) July 22, 2017

If I'm a clown for enjoying my work then so be it. Ur a sad person and couldn't care less wat u think. — Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017

Never been bout money. @mikeparry8 look at wat I'm doing trying to get into sports ur a dick head — Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017

Beef then got involved in a bit of back-and-forth with Parry.

That's a bit harsh BEEF .. huge respect for you .. I love a winner .. and I know you'll be a winner some day, beard or not .. best of luck https://t.co/M5Fj3RD1oz — Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) July 22, 2017

Wats it got to do with my beard. Pull that poll down that's bang out of order. Winner some day already won mate — Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017

Hang on BEEF .. our poll says you're an inspiration to youngsters and I'm wrong .. of course you're a winner .. you gotta handle the focus https://t.co/q0G28mdDZx — Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) July 22, 2017

Sorry for rant but some people gotta get sometimes. I love u all 😍😍 — Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017

Beef then demanded that the poll be removed and that Parry resign.

Take that poll off — Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017

Why? You won it? Voting is now closed..... https://t.co/eLSCVQcEE8 — The Two Mikes (@TheTwoMikes) July 22, 2017

Cos it's out of order. I'll just keep hammering u until u take it down. — Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017

Shouldn't you be practicing for tomorrow? You could still win #TheOpenhttps://t.co/enLB46MxSf — The Two Mikes (@TheTwoMikes) July 22, 2017

Shouldn't u be cleaning out ur studio. Resign https://t.co/PovAEv5z6R — Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017

Don't worry though, the Englishman received plenty of support.

Be strong beef stick to your values everyone I know loves watch you play 👍 — john murray (@johnmurray71) July 22, 2017

A clown??Making the cut at major champs and inspiring the next generation & he gets called a clown. @mikeparry8 you're a total 🔔🔚 #clueless — Adam Legg (@TheBigLegg) July 22, 2017

My son @GolfkidTX and I appreciate all of the time and real attention he gives to youth. Keep on keepin on @BeefGolf u know we ❤️y'all! pic.twitter.com/KrjoT3ArqP — Erin Toberman (Tobz) (@TikiIslandTX) July 22, 2017

What a stupid poll that is. A young man who is playing some amazing golf and inspiring young kids is a role model. Leave the station please. — Darren Barker (@DarrenBarker82) July 22, 2017

Keep on being you, Beef!