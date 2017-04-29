Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston added to his growing stardom in the USA by treating everyone in a New Orleans bar to a round of drinks.



Ahead of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he’s teaming up with Kyle Reifers, Beef treated locals at The Bulldog Uptown to some putting tips – which then turned into a competition.

Sporting a t-shirt of American fast food chain Arby’s, Beef challenged anyone in the bar to make a putt along the floor and into a glass.

And it was made at the third attempt, prompting the whole bar to erupt and the affable Englishman to get his wallet out.