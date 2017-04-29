There are no results available.
Beef Johnston buys whole bar a round after putting contest

By Martin Inglis29 April, 2017
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Beef Bar

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston added to his growing stardom in the USA by treating everyone in a New Orleans bar to a round of drinks.

Ahead of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he’s teaming up with Kyle Reifers, Beef treated locals at The Bulldog Uptown to some putting tips – which then turned into a competition.

Sporting a t-shirt of American fast food chain Arby’s, Beef challenged anyone in the bar to make a putt along the floor and into a glass.

And it was made at the third attempt, prompting the whole bar to erupt and the affable Englishman to get his wallet out.

