Golf News

Beef targets Sunday charge at Scottish Open

By Martin Inglis15 July, 2017
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Scottish Open
Beef Main

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston sees no reason why he can’t challenge for the Scottish Open title with just 18 holes remaining.

The Englishman posted a two-under-par 70 to creep up into the top ten at Dundonald Links but was left to rue a bogey at the 18th hole which leaves him four behind co-leaders Ian Poulter, Andrew Dodt and Callum Shinkwin.

“It leaves a sour taste in your mouth, man, it really does,” he told bunkered.co.uk. “It’s just one of those things. It’s the small margins.

“I hit a bad tee shot and the only thing I could do was get it back on the fairway. From there, I had a horrible yardage in and tried to get it to land on the front edge of the green. It came up a couple of yards short and then the chip was only a yard out from being to 3ft. Then the putt just didn’t break enough.”

Andrew Beef Johnston

Only nine players bettered Beef’s score of 70 in brutal third round conditions and, despite his disappointing finish, he is confident of finishing the tournament on a high.

“You can make birdies out there on the par-5s but there are a few holes where it’s really tough. I hit a 7-iron 120 yards and a 5-iron 140 yards so it is tricky. You’ve got to manage your game well.”

Asked if he could challenge for the title, he added: “Yeah, why not? Every day I felt I’ve played better and I’m really positive after today. I played really nice in these conditions and I didn’t really have any weaknesses out there. I think I can shoot a good one tomorrow.”

