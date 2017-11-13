There are no results available.
Bernhard Langer critical of 'unfair' Schwab Cup

By Bunkered Golf Magazine13 November, 2017
Bernhard Langer says there must be changes in the Schwab Cup after he was denied victory in the season-long competition despite racking up seven wins.

Leading the Schwab Cup - the Champions Tour's equivalent of the FedEx Cup - heading into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the 60-year-old required a top five finish to guarantee himself the title.

However, each of the top five - Langer, Scott McCarron, Kenny Perry, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Kevin Sutherland - could win the Schwab Cup with a victory in the final event.

As it turned out, Langer finished T12 and Sutherland won his first event of the season to lift the Schwab Cup, leaving the German somewhat perplexed at how his spectacular season - which included three senior major titles - ended on a bum note.

"It was never meant to be fair," said Langer, who was part of the board who brought in the regulations. "It was meant to be play-offs. Everybody in the field was given a chance to win. Is it fair? No, it's not, but that's how it is right now.

"I think it needs adjusting. I do, personally, because you could have somebody win the whole thing that hasn't won a tournament all year and I'm not sure that's ideal. But I was on the board, yeah.

"We said we're going to try this out. I'm not sure if it's perfect. It's maybe like the FedExCup – they had to adjust it two or three times to make it interesting but also make it a little fair."

Bernhard Langer - Season in short

Events played: 22
Cuts made: 22
Top 25s: 21
Top 10s: 16
Top 3s: 14
Wins: 7
Majors: 3
Money earned: $3,012,359
Scoring average: 68.03

