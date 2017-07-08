Nine-time senior major champion Bernhard Langer has issued a statement - along with the USGA - following accusations levelled against him that he is using the banned anchored putting stroke.

In recent weeks, users on social media have been very suspicious about the German's putting method, with Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee adding last weekend that the lack of action taken over what he believes to be anchoring is showing 'a complete disregard for the spirit of the game'.

His comments prompted a response from Langer and also the USGA, who have denied any wrongdoing with Langer's stroke and also Scott McCarron - a fellow long putter user on the Champions Tour.

"During my 45-year career as a professional golfer, I have called penalties on myself," said Langer. "I believe in honesty and integrity, and I could not live so myself if I broke a rule and did not incur a penalty.

"I'm certain at I am not anchoring the putter and that my putting stroke is not violating the Rules of Golf. On several occasions, I have been in contact with the USGA and rules officials on the PGA Tour and Champions Tour and each time I have been assured that my putting stroke is within the Rules of Golf.

"I will remain open and honest with rules officials and the governing bodies, and I will continue to play with the same integrity that I've displayed throughout my career."

A USGA spokesperson added: "We are confident that Rule 14-1b is being applied fairly and consistently and have seen no evidence of a player breaching the rule. Integrity is at the heart of the rules and how the game is played worldwide, and this value has made the game enjoyable for all.

"We will continue to work with our partners at the R&A to listen and review all of golf's rules, with an eye on making them easier to understand and apply."