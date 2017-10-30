Bernhard Langer 'putting better than anyone ever has'

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee says 60-year-old Bernhard Langer is 'putting better than anyone ever has' - and there are stats to prove it.



The German won for the second consecutive week on the Champions Tour at the Powershares QQQ Championship, taking down fellow European Miguel Angel Jimenez in a play-off to further extend his lead in the Schwab Cup play-offs.

Once again, it was Langer's putting that shone. Langer now has a putting average on the Champions Tour this season of 1.685.



Since records began, no one on the PGA Tour or Champions Tour has had a putting average as low and only Justin Thomas (1.694 in 2016/17) and Jordan Spieth (1.699 in 2014/15) have broken the 1.7 mark, leading Chamblee to hail his performance with the short stick.

“He’s putting better than 20-year-olds in their prime, putting better than Tiger Woods ever did on the PGA Tour. What Bernhard Langer is doing right now has never been done statistically on the PGA Tour.

“You could argue he’s putting better than anyone ever has. And it begs the question, why doesn’t everyone putt like he does? Clearly it’s legal, it’s not anchoring, and it’s a method that’s allowed to get him over the yips.

“Sixty-year-olds aren’t supposed to putt better than 20-year-olds in their prime. Players on the PGA Tour can certainly learn a lot from what Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron are doing.”



It marks something of a change of tune from Chamblee who criticised Langer for what he believed was anchoring earlier in the year. He called the enforcement of the anchoring ban 'appalling' on Twitter and that, along with criticism from Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney, prompted Langer, McCarron and the USGA to issue statements denying they were bending the rules.

