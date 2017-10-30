There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsBernhard Langer 'putting better than anyone ever has'

Golf News

Bernhard Langer 'putting better than anyone ever has'

By Bunkered Golf Magazine30 October, 2017
Bernhard Langer Champions Tour
Bernhard Langer

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee says 60-year-old Bernhard Langer is 'putting better than anyone ever has' - and there are stats to prove it.

The German won for the second consecutive week on the Champions Tour at the Powershares QQQ Championship, taking down fellow European Miguel Angel Jimenez in a play-off to further extend his lead in the Schwab Cup play-offs.

Once again, it was Langer's putting that shone. Langer now has a putting average on the Champions Tour this season of 1.685.

Since records began, no one on the PGA Tour or Champions Tour has had a putting average as low and only Justin Thomas (1.694 in 2016/17) and Jordan Spieth (1.699 in 2014/15) have broken the 1.7 mark, leading Chamblee to hail his performance with the short stick.

“He’s putting better than 20-year-olds in their prime, putting better than Tiger Woods ever did on the PGA Tour. What Bernhard Langer is doing right now has never been done statistically on the PGA Tour.

Bernhard Langer1

“You could argue he’s putting better than anyone ever has. And it begs the question, why doesn’t everyone putt like he does? Clearly it’s legal, it’s not anchoring, and it’s a method that’s allowed to get him over the yips.

“Sixty-year-olds aren’t supposed to putt better than 20-year-olds in their prime. Players on the PGA Tour can certainly learn a lot from what Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron are doing.”

It marks something of a change of tune from Chamblee who criticised Langer for what he believed was anchoring earlier in the year. He called the enforcement of the anchoring ban 'appalling' on Twitter and that, along with criticism from Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney, prompted Langer, McCarron and the USGA to issue statements denying they were bending the rules.

Related Articles - Bernhard Langer

Related Articles - Champions Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Internet reacts to Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour return
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paul Casey gives Ryder Cup boost to Team Europe
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bernhard Langer 'putting better than anyone ever has'
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gleneagles scoops Tourism Awards hat-trick
Gleneagles

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

European Tour 'unveils anti slow' play event
European Tour

By Michael McEwan

Eddie Pepperell outlines his 'manifesto' for golf
Eddie Pepperell

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

18 of the most bizarre injuries to golfers
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf event descends into chaos after rules controversy
KLPGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Blane Dodds: His last Scottish Golf interview
Scottish Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below