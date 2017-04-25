The closing hole of the Old Course at St Andrews has been voted as the best golf hole in Scotland.



The poll, undertaken by VisitScotland, set out to discover which golf holes in Scotland exhibited #ScotSpirit and received more than 3,000 votes.

Tom Morris, St Andrews’ iconic final hole and home to the Valley of Sin, took the award for the best hole and best closing hole, while its neighbouring 17th hole was voted the best par-4 in Scotland.

We’re proud to honour such a diverse range of our spectacular courses - Malcolm Roughead

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “We’re thrilled that the golfing public have taken the time to put their support behind their favourite courses in Scotland, from local favourites to the home of golf itself, St Andrews.

“Every club plays it part in making Scotland the essential golfing destination, so we’re proud to honour such a diverse range of our spectacular courses.”

The ninth hole at Cruden Bay Golf Club on the Aberdeenshire coast claimed the award for best view, beating out competition from the Castle Course at St Andrews, Machrihanish Dunes and Gullane Golf Club, with the category including nominations for more than 300 individual holes.

The 12th hole at Hopeman Golf Club, for example, received more than 120 votes for the best view despite not being shortlisted.



The Machrihanish Golf Club confirmed its status as the owners of the best opening hole in the world. The Battery, whose tee box already features a plaque to that effect, received over 1,000 votes as the best opening hole in Scotland.

The Postage Stamp (eighth) at Royal Troon was voted the best par-3 in Scotland, while the 12th hole at Kingsbarns was voted the best par-5.

Full results

• Best Hole – Tom Morris, 18th at the Old Course, St Andrews (799 votes, 27% share)

• Best Opening Hole – The Battery, 1st at Machrihanish Golf Club (1,025 votes, 30% share)

• Best Closing Hole - Tom Morris, 18th at the Old Course, St Andrews (825 votes, 24% share)

• Best Par-3 – The Postage Stamp, 8th at Royal Troon (891 votes, 26% share)

• Best Par-4 – Road, 17th at the Old Course, St Andrews (1,176 votes, 36% share)

• Best Par-5 – Orrdeal, 12th at Kingsbarns Golf Club (654 votes, 19% share)

• Best View – 9th at Championship Course, Cruden Bay Golf Club (662 votes, 20% share)