Big Max unveil new Dri Lite additions

Big Max is introducing three new golf bags to retail this summer – Dri Lite Prime, Dir Lite G and Dri Lite 7 – which all boast high levels of waterproofing and plenty of practical features at a fantastic price point.



The Dri Lite range boasts waterproof zips and the same robust, tear-resistant fabric that is found in the award-winning Aqua range. While Big Max has taken the time and effort to ensure the Aqua is 100% waterproof, the brand is happy to call the Dri Lite water resistant, knowing that it will keep all but the wettest winter days at bay.

Dri Lite Prime (above) is the solo addition to the cart bag range. With 14 full length dividers, 9.5in top and oversize putter well to incorporate the largest grips, all a golfer’s clubs will be easily stored and accessible.

Nine pockets including oversize cooler, dedicated battery pocket and valuables will keep even the most well equipped player’s gear safe and dry and, at just 2.9kg and with a robust carry handle, getting the Prime in and out the car is a breeze.

Dri Lite G (above) is a full size stand bag that belies its capacity with a weight of just 2kg. A 14-way divider separates the 9in top giving plenty of room for a full set of clubs.

An air channel strap for breathability across the back enhances comfort for the carrier, while leg lock enables the ‘G’ to be perfectly stable on a cart. Seven pockets along with Dri Lite technology finish off the practical features.

The Dri Lite 7 (above) takes things down a notch with a 7in top and four-way divider, making it perfect for a summer round after work. At just 1.7kg and featuring an air channel strap, the DL7 is perfect for carrying but the leg lock again gives golfers an easy option to use on a cart.

Available: Now

Price: Prime - £199.99 / G - £149.99 / 7 - £89.99

More info:bigmaxgolf.com

Twitter:@BigMaxGolf

