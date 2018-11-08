Big names face battle to retain cards at Q-School final

Former European Tour winners Matteo Manassero, Simon Dyson, Marcel Siem and Marc Warren, as well as 2008 Ryder Cup star Oliver Wilson, are amongst the 156 players who will be teeing it up in European Tour Qualifying School at Lumine Mediterranea Beach & Golf Community in Spain this week.



Players from over 30 different countries will descend upon the Costa Daurada coastline to battle it out for a place on the European Tour next season.

At the end of the six-round marathon, the leading 25 and ties will earn their cards.

Lumine will stage the event for the second successive year and general manager Calle Carlsson is anticipating another memorable week.



“We are delighted to have been chosen to conclude the European Tour Qualifying School,” said Carlsson. “It is wonderful that Lumine has proved itself to the European Tour, year on year, as a fitting stage for such an important and historic event. Undoubtedly, this is testament to the hard work the team has put in over the years in preparing a fair but challenging test for some of the finest golfing prospects.”



European Tour – Qualifying School in numbers

252

Only two players in history has progressed through all 252 holes to win; Oskar Henningsson 2008 and Nathan Kimsey 2016.

41

Number of tour school graduates who have gone on to win the following year (all time.

-8

Average score to gain European tour card over the past 5 years.

-20

Average winning score after round 6 of Q-school over the past 5 years.

24

Q-school major winners (all time).

28

Q-school Ryder Cup appearances (since 1979).

12

At least 12 Q-school graduates have won a World Golf Championship (since 2000).

14

Number of tour school graduates that kept their card from last year Q-School (2017).

€148,785.90

Average money won by Q-school graduates (2017).

1,026

Record number of entrants in 2017.

