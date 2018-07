So, we're at the halfway stage of The 147th Open Championship.

Great news if you're Zach Johnson or Kevin Kisner - who share the 36-hole lead on six-under - but not so much if you're one of the players who has missed the cut.

And that includes some of the biggest names in the game.

Let's take a closer look at some of the most high-profile golfers who have earned a very much unwanted weekend off.