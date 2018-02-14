There are no results available.
Bill Haas in 'serious condition' after fatal car crash

Golf News

Bill Haas in 'serious condition' after fatal car crash

By Michael McEwan14 February, 2018
Reports are emerging from the US that Bill Haas has been seriously injured in a fatal car crash that also involved a Hollywood actor.

The 2011 FedEx Cup winner and six-time PGA Tour winner was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with another car in Pacific Palisades in California, close to Riviera Country Club, where Haas was scheduled to play in this week’s Genesis Open.

It has been reportedly locally that the driver of the car that world No.67 Haas was in was killed, whilst Haas and a 50-year-old female were taken to a local hospital where their condition was described as “serious”.

Los Angeles detective Jeff Fischer told local media that film star Luke Wilson – whose credits include Old School, Charlie’s Angels and The Royal Tenenbaums – was driving an SUV that was “clipped” by the Ferrari prior to the wreck. It does not appear that Wilson was injured.

MORE TO FOLLOW.

