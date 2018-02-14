There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsBill Haas released from hospital after fatal car crash

Golf News

Bill Haas released from hospital after fatal car crash

By Michael McEwan14 February, 2018
Bill Haas PGA Tour
Bill Haas

Bill Haas has been released from hospital after being involved in a fatal car accident in California last night.

It is understood that the six-time PGA Tour winner was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with another car in Pacific Palisades close to Riviera Country Club, host venue for this week’s Genesis Open.

The driver of the car Haas was travelling in – a member of the family with whom the world No.67 and his family were staying for the PGA Tour event this week – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early reports indicated that Haas and another passenger – a 50-year-old woman – were in a serious condition in hospital. However, in a statement released through the PGA Tour, Haas’ manager Allen Hobbs revealed that the former FedEx Cup winner has since been discharged from hospital.

“While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and – more importantly – his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time,” wrote Wells.

“Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville to recover. He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened.”

Related Articles - Bill Haas

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

-

Golf News

6 players to watch at the Genesis Open
PREVIEW

By Michael McEwan

Bill Haas released from hospital after fatal car crash
Bill Haas

By Michael McEwan

Bill Haas in 'serious condition' after fatal car crash
Bill Haas

By Michael McEwan

Pro deletes Twitter account after insensitive tweets
Lee McCoy

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey hails Bjorn role in Ryder Cup reconsideration
Paul Casey

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below