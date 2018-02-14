Bill Haas released from hospital after fatal car crash

Bill Haas has been released from hospital after being involved in a fatal car accident in California last night.

It is understood that the six-time PGA Tour winner was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with another car in Pacific Palisades close to Riviera Country Club, host venue for this week’s Genesis Open.

The driver of the car Haas was travelling in – a member of the family with whom the world No.67 and his family were staying for the PGA Tour event this week – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early reports indicated that Haas and another passenger – a 50-year-old woman – were in a serious condition in hospital. However, in a statement released through the PGA Tour, Haas’ manager Allen Hobbs revealed that the former FedEx Cup winner has since been discharged from hospital.

“While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and – more importantly – his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time,” wrote Wells.

“Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville to recover. He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened.”