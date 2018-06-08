Billy Horschel calls for Shot Clock Masters event on PGA Tour

By all accounts, the opening round of the Shot Clock Masters had the desired effect, with rounds completed either just under or just over four hours.

The unique new European Tour event has been the talk of golf over the last week or so – and it appears it has even made some PGA Tour pros sit up and take notice.



Former FedEx Cup winner Billy Horschel was amongst the many people tweeting about the tournament during the opening round, saying that he’d like to see the event replicated in the US.

Loving this shot clock deal on the @EuropeanTour. Amazing how fast rounds go when players play within the rules. And guys are still playing great golf. Shocking!! 😂😂😂....wish we had something like this on the @PGATOUR — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) June 7, 2018

Sweden’s Oscar Lengden opened with a 66 to lead the way after the opening round at Diamond Country Club.



More to the point, however, by the end of play on Thursday, not one player in the field had registered a time penalty, with five three-balls getting round the testing layout just outside Vienna in less than four hour.

Just goes to show that it can be done.

