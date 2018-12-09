Billy Horschel thinks this controversial rule should be changed

A simplified, streamlined Rules of Golf will come into effect from January 1 – but former FedEx Cup champion Billy Horschel believes there’s one glaring omission.



The new laws, originally unveiled by the R&A and USGA in March, include the removal of a penalty for a double hit and changes to the dropping procedure, with the focus on making the game easier to understand and more attractive and accessible for newcomers.

However, whilst they have been broadly welcomed by most in the game, world No.35 Horschel is disappointed that one particular change that hasn’t been made, as he explained on Twitter.



With several new USGA rule changes happening in the new year, we are able to fix/tap down damage to greens...i.e. spike marks..... but we aren’t able to get relief from divots.... which I think is the definition of ground under repair. Especially when you hit a FW. — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) December 9, 2018

What do you reckon? Agree or disagree with Horschel on this one? Let us known your thoughts in our Comments section below

