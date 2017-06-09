Billy Horschel's opening round at the FedEx St Jude Classic got a little fun towards its conclusion after he had a little bit of an accident.



On the eighth hole, the American saw his 20ft putt miss the cup by a matter of millimetres and, as a result, he threw his putter up in the air in disbelief as a lot of pros do.

However, that's when disaster struck. As his PXG putter hit the ground, its head came off and because it didn't happen under normal playing conditions, he wasn't allowed to replace it.

Thankfully for Horschel though, he started his round on the tenth so only had one hole left to negotiate after sinking an 18-inch putt with his 3-wood.



He pulled out his 3-wood again on the ninth and successfully 'two-putted' with the club to sign for a two-over-par 72, six shots off the lead.

