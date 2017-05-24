There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsBilly Horschel's daughter goes wild, Knox tries Haribo Challenge

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Blog

SOCIAL EYES

Billy Horschel's daughter goes wild, Knox tries Haribo Challenge

By Martin Inglis24 May, 2017
Billy Horschel Russell Knox
Billy Horschel Daughter Collage

Now Billy Horschel’s win at the AT&T Byron Nelson was ‘emotional’ for both him and his wife due to her battle with alcoholism, which she bravely announced on social media in the aftermath of it.

But for their daughter, Skylar, oblivious to the personal struggles, seeing her dad finish atop the leaderboard in Texas was a moment of pure joy and it'll surely bring a smile to your face.

Remember Stephan Jaeger: the guy who shot 58 on the Web.com Tour last year? Well, he was back in the spotlight with this duffed chip, where he then sarcastically waved to the crowd.

He did recover from that though to go on to win the BMW Charity Pro Am.

Ever heard of the Haribo Challenge? You may remember Jordan Spieth tried, and succeeded in style at a fun event ahead of last year’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

Well, now it was Russell Knox’ chance to have a turn ahead of the BMW PGA Championship. His outcome? Not quite as good – but it was pretty close!

Justin Rose arrived back in the UK early ahead of the BMW PGA Championship and enjoyed some down time with his son Leo, mucking around with golf clubs and footballs in his back garden. Great finish!

Oh to be back in England! English Country Garden life! @MikeyNorth8 🏌+⚽️

A post shared by Justin Rose (@justinprose99) on

He then went on to watch Chelsea lift the Premier League title at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

And in case you didn’t know by now, the Englishman takes his gold medal with him EVERYWHERE! And well, why wouldn’t you?

But it was briefly stolen on Tuesday night by rising Chinese star Haotong Li and also Pablo Larrazabal.

Just stolen @justinprose99 🏅medal!! 🤙🤙🤙

A post shared by HaoTong Li 李昊桐 (@haotong66) on

Tiger Jam 2017 came and went without and appearance from the man himself. But supermodel Kate Upton was there – and looked like she had a pretty good time.

What an amazing night seeing @dariusrucker in concert!! #TigerJam #dariusrucker #topgolf @twfoundation

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

And finally…

If golf could be summed up in one short video clip, this toddler absolutely nails it. That reaction at the end – we’ve all been there.

Related Articles - Billy Horschel

Related Articles - Russell Knox

Related Articles - Social Eyes

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Newcastle most affordable UK city for memberships
Amateur Golf

By Andrew Ward

Callaway unleash Epic irons and hybrids
hot

By Martin Inglis

Keith Pelley reassures fans after Manchester terror attack
Trending

By Michael McEwan

Padraig Harrington wants 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Billy Horschel's wife reveals alcoholism battle
Billy Horschel

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below