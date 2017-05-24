Billy Horschel's daughter goes wild, Knox tries Haribo Challenge

Now Billy Horschel’s win at the AT&T Byron Nelson was ‘emotional’ for both him and his wife due to her battle with alcoholism, which she bravely announced on social media in the aftermath of it.



But for their daughter, Skylar, oblivious to the personal struggles, seeing her dad finish atop the leaderboard in Texas was a moment of pure joy and it'll surely bring a smile to your face.

Remember Stephan Jaeger: the guy who shot 58 on the Web.com Tour last year? Well, he was back in the spotlight with this duffed chip, where he then sarcastically waved to the crowd.

Hey @WebDotComTour this was the chip that resulted in the wave to the crowd!!!#sarcasmpic.twitter.com/FScPeaDxFV — Stephan Jaeger (@SJ_sedl_Golf) May 20, 2017

He did recover from that though to go on to win the BMW Charity Pro Am.

Ever heard of the Haribo Challenge? You may remember Jordan Spieth tried, and succeeded in style at a fun event ahead of last year’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

Well, now it was Russell Knox’ chance to have a turn ahead of the BMW PGA Championship. His outcome? Not quite as good – but it was pretty close!

Justin Rose arrived back in the UK early ahead of the BMW PGA Championship and enjoyed some down time with his son Leo, mucking around with golf clubs and footballs in his back garden. Great finish!

Oh to be back in England! English Country Garden life! @MikeyNorth8 🏌+⚽️ A post shared by Justin Rose (@justinprose99) on May 20, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

He then went on to watch Chelsea lift the Premier League title at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

It's time.... It's @hublot time to watch the Champions @chelseafc and @johnterry.26 lift the 🏆 with @alexlevygolf83 #directorslounge A post shared by Justin Rose (@justinprose99) on May 21, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

And in case you didn’t know by now, the Englishman takes his gold medal with him EVERYWHERE! And well, why wouldn’t you?

But it was briefly stolen on Tuesday night by rising Chinese star Haotong Li and also Pablo Larrazabal.

Just stolen @justinprose99 🏅medal!! 🤙🤙🤙 A post shared by HaoTong Li 李昊桐 (@haotong66) on May 24, 2017 at 2:18am PDT

Tiger Jam 2017 came and went without and appearance from the man himself. But supermodel Kate Upton was there – and looked like she had a pretty good time.

What an amazing night seeing @dariusrucker in concert!! #TigerJam #dariusrucker #topgolf @twfoundation A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on May 21, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

And finally…

If golf could be summed up in one short video clip, this toddler absolutely nails it. That reaction at the end – we’ve all been there.