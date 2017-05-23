Billy Horschel's wife reveals alcoholism battle

The wife of Billy Horschel has publicly revealed her battle with alcoholism and how it contributed to her husband’s downturn in form.



Horschel, who won the FedEx Cup in 2014, re-entered the winner’s circle for the first time since at the AT&T Byron Nelson at the weekend and spoke about how it was the ‘most emotional’ he’d felt after a victory.

When asked if he could explain why it was the most emotional, he responded: “I'm not able to talk about it right now. Life just gets in the way sometimes and it’s truly special to be winning on a day like this.”

But last night, all was revealed in a tweet by his wife Brittany, who is the mother to their young daughter, Skylar.



i would like to share why yesterday's win had some extra emotions for my hubby, @BillyHo_Golf xo pic.twitter.com/2yDyhm8kRR — brittany horschel (@britt_horschel) May 22, 2017

“One year ago, I began a journey to a health me; mentally and physically,” she said. “I will keep this simple, ‘I am an alcoholic’. I say that now without shame.

“Admitting that to myself, family and friends has saved my life and my marriage. However, the last year has not come without its extreme struggles as Billy alluded to yesterday.

“I spent the end of May through July last year down in a treatment centre in south Florida receiving the life tools that help me win against my disease every day,” the statement continued.

“During that time, Billy had to take on the 100% responsibility of our daughter, moving us into our new home, competing on tour, and God only knows what else and what all went through that man’s head during that time.”



Proud of the journey that my wife is on! She is an amazing mother and unbelievable wife! https://t.co/4Q1TVeUCQV — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) May 22, 2017

Brittany finished her statement by saying that the weekend of her husband’s victory was also an important milestone for her as it marked one year sober.



After winning the FedEx Cup in 2014, which followed back-to-back wins at the BMW Championship and Tour Championship, Horschel's form dipped substantially.

He managed just one top five on the PGA Tour in 2015, finishing 66th in the FedEx Cup standings, and fared marginally better in 2016 with two top fives and 50th in the FedEx Cup.

His win at the AT&T Byron Nelson was his fourth in total on the PGA Tour and lifts him back inside the world top 50 and up to 15th in the FedEx Cup.

