Bird Golf offers ‘finest tuition in world’

Based in the USA or heading out there for long enough to get a golf lesson or two in? Then you need to check out Bird Golf.

With schools across the country – from New Jersey in the north-east, to Florida in the south-east, to California in the west – Bird Golf vows to provide the ‘Ultimate Golf Learning Experience’.

It does this by providing each student with the finest PGA, LPGA and other allied professionals, top-of-the-range facilities and luxury accommodation.

Bird Golf does not teach a particular system or method due to the fact every golfer is unique and swings the golf club differently to the next person.

Professionals who, in their vast experience as teachers and players, have the ability to diagnose your individual strengths and weaknesses, with the unparalleled golf instruction schools offering the expertise needed to evaluate each and every student individually.

As a result, this leads to a permanent path to improvement with a guarantee that students will be able to transfer what they’ve learned from the teaching bay to the golf course.

Bird Golf’s teaching staff includes not only PGA and LPGA professionals with extensive teaching backgrounds throughout their careers, but tour winners as well.

The world-class professional golf instructors include an LPGA National Teacher of the Year, PGA Master Professionals, multiple award-winning PGA Professionals and winners of the US Open, the LPGA Championship and various LPGA Tour events, as well as six members of various Golf Halls of Fame.

All of the Bird Golf Professionals have been PGA or LPGA Professionals for a minimum of 20 years, leading the company to believe that their staff is the finest of golf teaching professionals in the world.

