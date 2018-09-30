search
HomeGolf NewsBjorn ‘won’t change’ hothead Tyrrell Hatton

Golf News

Bjorn ‘won’t change’ hothead Tyrrell Hatton

By Martin Inglis25 September, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Tyrrell Hatton Thomas Bjorn Le Golf National Team Europe European Tour
Tyrrell Hatton

What advice has Thomas Bjorn offered Tyrrell Hatton regarding his feisty on-course temper heading into the biggest week of his career?

The answer: Nothing.

The Dane revealed in his press conference on Tuesday that he has no intention of advising Hatton to curb behavior for which he has drawn much criticism for, including from former European Tour players.

• Ex-tour pro hits out at Hatton... again

• "Nobody's perfect," says Hatton after on-course antics

But Bjorn said the Englishman’s antics are a far cry from what he’s like off the course.

“I spent a lot of time with him over the last year or so and the way he comes across when you have him off the golf course is very different than the one you see on it,” said Bjorn.

Tyrrell Hatton1

“He's a really, really lovely guy to be around and once you see that side of him, you probably see the things on the golf course a little bit differently.

• Hatton pranks Rangers supporting caddie on Old Firm day

“I want him to be Tyrrell Hatton in everything that he does. You know, so you've got to find somebody that deals with those things very well. But I want him to be him. It's not my job to change Tyrrell.”

Hatton, though, knows that his best chance of having a Ryder Cup debut to remember is by keeping his emotions relatively in check.

Tyrrell Hatton2

“Obviously I'm going to be passionate – I can only be myself,” he said. “But saying that, obviously I need to stay as level-headed as possible. You know, in the past, I've lost golf tournaments from getting in my own way.

• Hatton reveals rules official left him 'raging' over Mickelson incident

“This week, if I can keep my head, stay level-headed, that will give myself the best chance to play as well as I can, and like I said, hopefully that gets rewarded with some points for Europe.”

