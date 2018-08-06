Bookie offers VERY short odds on this course hosting 2026 Ryder Cup

It might still be eight years away but one leading bookmaker has made one course the absolute standout favourite to host the 2026 Ryder Cup.



Betfair has priced Adare Manor in Ireland as the 1/9 favourite to stage the match. It is the only specific course that it has currently listed in the betting.

An ‘England Venue’ is the next most likely host at 5/1, with a ‘Spain Venue’ going off at 14/1.

Located in Limerick, close to Shannon airport, Adare Manor reopened earlier this year after a top-to-toe transformation. Owned by Irish businessman JP McManus, its course was completely rebuilt by acclaimed golf course architect Tom Fazio.

McManus has already expressed an interest in taking the Ryder Cup to his resort. “We will put our name in the hat as we’d love to have it,” he said. “I think we have the facilities to host it. There is a lot of hotel rooms within an hour of Adare.



“We have the product and it's every golf course owner’s hope to get the Ryder Cup.”

Should the match go to Adare Manor in 2026, it would be second time that Ireland has staged the Ryder Cup, following The K Club in 2006.