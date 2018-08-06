search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBookie offers VERY short odds on this course hosting 2026 Ryder Cup

Golf News

Bookie offers VERY short odds on this course hosting 2026 Ryder Cup

By Michael McEwan06 August, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2026 Adare Manor Ireland Golf in Ireland Limerick JP McManus Tom Fazio Betfair The K Club
Ryder Cup Trophy

It might still be eight years away but one leading bookmaker has made one course the absolute standout favourite to host the 2026 Ryder Cup.

Betfair has priced Adare Manor in Ireland as the 1/9 favourite to stage the match. It is the only specific course that it has currently listed in the betting.

An ‘England Venue’ is the next most likely host at 5/1, with a ‘Spain Venue’ going off at 14/1.

• Ryder Cup 2018: The Sergio Garcia dilemma

• Russell Knox moves into Ryder Cup reckoning

• Abuse fires up Ian Poulter for Ryder Cup

Located in Limerick, close to Shannon airport, Adare Manor reopened earlier this year after a top-to-toe transformation. Owned by Irish businessman JP McManus, its course was completely rebuilt by acclaimed golf course architect Tom Fazio.

Golf At Adare Manor 18Th Hole

McManus has already expressed an interest in taking the Ryder Cup to his resort. “We will put our name in the hat as we’d love to have it,” he said. “I think we have the facilities to host it. There is a lot of hotel rooms within an hour of Adare.

• Public inquiry called over '2026 Ryder Cup project'

• Is Tiger Woods set to PLAY in this year's Ryder Cup?

“We have the product and it's every golf course owner’s hope to get the Ryder Cup.”

Should the match go to Adare Manor in 2026, it would be second time that Ireland has staged the Ryder Cup, following The K Club in 2006.

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2026

Related Articles - Adare Manor

Related Articles - Ireland

Related Articles - Betfair

Golf News

What has happened to Victor Dubuisson?
2019 Open at Royal Portrush down to final few tickets!
He's at it again! Brandel Chamblee makes ANOTHER bold Tiger claim
Rickie Fowler pays tribute to Jarrod Lyle at US PGA
US PGA Championship endures disastrous start on ELEVEN SPORTS

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow