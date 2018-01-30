There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsBoost for LET as Catriona Matthew reveals Solheim Cup changes

Golf News

Boost for LET as Catriona Matthew reveals Solheim Cup changes

By Martin Inglis30 January, 2018
2019 Solheim Cup catriona matthew Ladies European Tour
Catriona Matthew

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew has announced slight changes to the qualification process for the match – including a boost for the Ladies European Tour.

Speaking in a conference call, the Scot – who was unveiled as Europe’s captain for the match at Gleneagles in September – announced that the amount of events LPGA-based European players must play between Solheim Cups has been raised from six to eight.

It is hoped that the move will help strengthen the Ladies European Tour after a season where there were concerns about its long-term future, while another tweak should help to strengthen the European team for next year’s match.

That tweak is that the number of European players selected from the Rolex Rankings has been raised from four to five, while the number of players selected from the LET Order of Merit has been reduced from four to three. Matthew will still have four wildcard picks.

P Let Logo

“We’ve lost the last two matches so it was time to do something different,” said Matthew. “The world rankings are a fair mark of where people are at and it was important to have that extra spot there.

“As for raising the number of LET events players must play in, it shows that extra commitment from LPGA-based players to be a part of the team.”

Matthew also said she’s relishing her battle with Juli Inkster, who was unveiled as the US captain for a third successive match earlier today.

“I’ve got great respect for Juli,” continued Matthew. “The US players clearly have lots of respect for her, too, but no matter who was chosen to lead the team, we are going to be up against top quality opposition at Gleneagles.

“She’s been so successful in her career and in the past couple of matches – but winning ways always have to come to an end.”

Related Articles - 2019 Solheim Cup

Related Articles - catriona matthew

Related Articles - Ladies European Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Boost for LET as Catriona Matthew reveals Solheim Cup changes
2019 Solheim Cup

By Martin Inglis

Scots club's junior membership offers FREE golf... for adults!
Cowglen Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

Juli Inkster named 2019 US Solheim Cup captain
2019 Solheim Cup

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Fan ejected after 'Get in the Hole' yell at Tiger Woods
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

36-hole future of famed Scottish links uncertain
Montrose Links

By Martin Inglis

TV host brands club 'disgraceful' after voting against equality motion
Henni Goya

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm: The numbers behind his stunning rise
Jon Rahm

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

25 Best Golf Memes
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below