Bradley Neil backed ahead of debut European Tour season

Bradley Neil has landed a sponsorship deal with Scotland’s largest independent pest control and kitchen canopy cleaning company ahead of his debut European Tour season.



The 21-year-old, who will tee it up in the UBS Hong Kong Open this week, will have the logo of Graham Environmental Services on his bag for the next two years.

“I have had support from so many quarters coming through the amateur ranks, including Scottish Golf and all the guys in the Perth and Kinross set-up,” said the 2014 Amateur champion. “Now it is fantastic to have Graham Environmental Services backing me on tour.”

Graham Environmental Services directors Ross and Stuart Graham, and Phil McKenna – who caddied for Neil at the 2015 Masters – have followed his progress since he was a talented youngster emerging from the ranks at Blairgowrie Golf Club, where he re-wrote the record books by winning the club championship at the tender age of 14.

“It’s a milestone year for us because 2018 is the 25th anniversary of Graham Environmental Services which began as a small family firm in Blairgowrie with our parents Jimmy and Anna,” explained Stuart.

“Supporting Bradley as he takes his first steps on the European Tour is our way of marking the milestone.”

Neil secured his European Tour card via the Challenge Tour just three weeks ago and is raring to go for his appearance in the Far East.

“I am coming off a long, tough season and being back out competing again so quickly is quite a shock but I have no complaints – I got what I wanted,” he said.

“It’s hugely exciting. This is another step up and competing at this level has been my target for the last few years and a specific aim for the past two seasons.

“Hopefully I can get off to a good start in Hong Kong, Mauritius and South Africa and kick on in the New Year.”