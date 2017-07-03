Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee has slammed the PGA Tour’s enforcement of the anchoring ban, calling it ‘appalling’.



While the 55-year-old didn’t mention any names, most presumed that the 55-year-old was referring to Champions Tour player and nine-time senior major winner Bernhard Langer, whose putting method was once again brought under the spotlight on social media at the US Senior Open.

Ok, so this was Langer for eagle today on 14 - how is this not anchoring/cheating? @GeoffShac@MichaelClayto15@johnhugganpic.twitter.com/VtJNTRxTVY — Shane Gurnett (@gurngunja) July 1, 2017

The anchoring ban was brought into effect from January 1, 2016, after the R&A and USGA became worried that players were turning to long putters as an advantage instead of a last resort.

To anchor the club is defined by players intentionally holding the club or the hand gripping the club in contact with any part of the body.

Chamblee admitted that he didn’t fully support the ban when it was implemented but was scathing in his assessment of how the tours are enforcing it.

With regard to the anchoring ban on the PGA Tour Champions,it's appalling,I have never seen such gross disregard for the spirit of the game. — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) July 2, 2017

I didn't agree with the ban, because bifurcation was necessary, but post ban, I'm disgusted with the application. Intent?!! #rulesbeingbenthttps://t.co/Mm4Tc94jGY — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) July 2, 2017

Even John Daly, a Champions Tour peer of Langer, weighed in with his thoughts.