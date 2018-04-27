Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsBrandel Chamblee eyes Senior Open spot

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee eyes Senior Open spot

By bunkered.co.uk27 April, 2018
Brandel Chamblee Senior Open
Brandel Chamblee

Brandel Chamblee, the Golf Channel presenter, is making a comeback to professional golf – and has targeted the Senior Open as where he wants to make his return.

The 55-year-old, who stopped playing on the PGA Tour full-time in 2003, will be working for Golf Channel at the Open at Carnoustie in July, with the Senior Open taking place at St Andrews a week later.

“It was too strong a lure to ignore,” Chamblee, who will attempt to qualify alongside 400 other hopefuls at either Fairmont St Andrews, Ladybank, Lundin Links or Scotscraig, told Golf World.

In being such an opinionated and, at times, divisive broadcaster, Chamblee is regularly criticised by fans, who say he doesn’t have the right to be so critical given his modest record on tour.

This, unsurprisingly, is something Chamblee - whose sole PGA Tour win wholeheartedly disagrees with.

“I get a chuckle out of people who try to denigrate my career,” he added. “I was an extraordinary golfer. I say that with all humility. There are 25 million who play this game, and I was 58th in the world. I was a decent tour player. I played at the highest level for the better part of 15 years. At times I got damn close to being really good.

“I don’t at all look back on my career with any regret. I gave it my all. I burned the candle on both ends, practicing sunup to sundown and thinking about it until I decided to do something else. I didn’t quit because I was playing bad or was hurt. I quit because of life matters, family matters and a goal of wanting to do something else in my life and see if I could be any good at it. That was it.”

