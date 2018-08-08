Brandel Chamblee makes incredible claim about Tiger Woods

Brandel Chamblee has made some controversial observations in his career as a commentator and analyst on the Golf Channel – but this might be the most contentious one yet.



Appearing on the Golf Digest podcast this week, Chamblee – who swapped his clubs for a microphone in 2003 – made a particularly bold claim about Tiger Woods.

“I would argue he got the least out of his talent of any player, maybe in history," he said.



Yep, that’s the same Tiger Woods who has won 14 major championships, 79 PGA Tour titles and who has spent over 13 years as the No.1 ranked player in the world.

"What other player would you have imagined was going to win 30 major championships? Twenty-five, 30 major championships and 100-plus events?" he added. “I think he was better than any of us ever imagined. Once he got going, we thought, well, he's going to be Genghis Khan to the record books.”



Woods’ most recent victory came at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, whilst he hasn’t won a major championship since the 2008 US Open.

The world No.51 goes into this week’s US PGA Championship at Bellerive rated 25/1 to claim his 15th major title.

