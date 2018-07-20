search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrandon Stone seals Scottish Open but narrowly misses out on making history

Golf News

Brandon Stone seals Scottish Open but narrowly misses out on making history

By Michael McEwan15 July, 2018
Brandon Stone Scottish Open Gullane Rolex Series Race to Dubai Eddie Pepperell South Africa Open Championship The Open Carnoustie Major Championships Luke List Trevor Immelman Jens Dantorp
Brandon Stone 1

His eight-foot birdie putt for a first-ever 59 on the European Tour might have burned the edge but Brandon Stone won’t care.

The 25-year-old South African’s sensational ten-under 60 saw him defy pre-tournament odds of 1,000-to-1 to win the Scottish Open at Gullane and, in so doing, secure a place in next week’s Open Championship

Eight birdies and an eagle helped Stone secure his third European Tour title on a low-scoring final day on Scotland’s Golf Coast.

• Ian Poulter defends himself after Gullane marshall calls him an "a******e"

• John Daly WDs from Open after buggy request is refused

Only 23 of the 66 players who pegged it up in the last round failed to break par. However, none could match Stone’s heroics as he scythed through the field to record a four-shot win from England’s Eddie Pepperell, with Luke List, Trevor Immelman and Jens Dantorp sharing third a shot further back. 

Afterwards, an elated Stone described the win as ‘incredible’.

“If I'm going to be brutally honest, I had no idea what my score was until I walked on the 13th green,” he said. 

• Watch Patrick Reed come a cropper in Gullane greenside bunker

“It was just one of those days where everything went well, hit it great, holed some beautiful putts, and obviously to walk away with 60 having missed an eight-footer was a slight disappointment, but I won't really complain.”

Brandon Stone 2

His next priority? Arranging digs for next week’s Open at Carnoustie.

“Hopefully I can find accommodation – I wasn't exactly planning on going through,” he added.

• Find out why Danny Willett is confident he is turning a corner after 18 gruelling months

Some of Stone’s fellow South African golfers were amongst the first to congratulate him on Twitter after his first win since the Alfred Dunhill Championship in December 2016.

In other news, a crowd of 63,400 turned out across the week, eclipsing the attendance of 2015, when the Scottish Open last visited Gullane.

Do you know where the Scottish Open will be played next year?

Find out here...

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - Gullane

Related Articles - Rolex Series

Related Articles - Race to Dubai

Related Articles - Eddie Pepperell

Related Articles - South Africa

Related Articles - Open Championship

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Trevor Immelman

Golf News

The reason Rickie Fowler is confident going into the weekend at Carnoustie
Housemates Kisner and Johnson share Open lead
The big names who won't be around this weekend at The Open
Sandy Lyle admits to 'lump in the throat' as he bows out of Open
Russell Knox offers brutal appraisal of his Open efforts

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow