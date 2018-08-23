search
HomeGolf NewsBrandt Snedeker makes history on PGA Tour

Golf News

Brandt Snedeker makes history on PGA Tour

By Michael McEwan17 August, 2018
Hello, is that the 59 Club? Brandt Snedeker has just become eligible to join your illustrious little group.

The American became just the tenth player to break 60 on the PGA Tour courtesy of a 59 in the opening round of the Wyndham Championship.

The 37-year-old, eight times a winner on the tour, could even afford a bogey at Sedgefield Country Club as he etched his own name into the golf history books. Had it not been for that dropped shot and a missed six-foot birdie putt on the eighth (his 17th), his remarkable round could have been even better.

• American golfer sidelined by injury... a month before Ryder Cup

• The host venues for the 2019 men's majors are sensational!

“To know what you're trying to do and step up and have a 20-footer [on the final hole] and know what it means, I was very aware of what was going on, and to knock that putt in was really special," Snedeker said afterwards. 

"To know I'm a part of a small club on tour and not very many people have done this, really cool feeling right now."

• Have you seen the American outfits for next month's Ryder Cup yet? Check out the pics here...

• Lexi Thompson opens up on struggles that led to her taking time out from LPGA

Snedeker ensured that this is the third consecutive season in which a player has broken 60 on the PGA Tour. The most recent player to do so prior to the Nashville Native was Adam Hadwin at the Career Builder Challenge in January 2017.

Incredible as it was, however, Snedeker’s round was not the lowest ever recorded on the PGA Tour. That honour belongs to the 2018 US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk,who carded a 58 at the Travelers Championship in 2016.

