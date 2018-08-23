search
Brandt Snedeker says two players are 'locks' for Ryder Cup picks

Golf News

Brandt Snedeker says two players are 'locks' for Ryder Cup picks

By Martin Inglis20 August, 2018
Brandt Snedeker believes Tiger Woods and, to a lesser extent Phil Mickelson, are all but certain to fill two of US Ryder Cup team captain Jim Furyk's four wildcard berths for the 2018 match.

The 37-year-old triumphed at the Wyndham Championship to earn his first PGA Tour win in two-and-a-half years and, while he harbours hopes of making the team, he has conceded that half of the picks have already been selected.

"I think Tiger's a lock and I would be hard pressed to leave Phil off that team," said Snedeker.

• Sergio Garcia suffers huge Ryder Cup blow

"It means so much to him. He's such a great teammate, he's so great in the locker room. It would be hard to leave those two guys off in my opinion."

Tiger Woods

Snedeker has only played in two previous Ryder Cups (2012 and 2016) but put in a terrific performance last time out at Hazeltine, going 3-0-0 after striking up an excellent partnership with Brooks Koepka in the foursomes matches.

The American admitted he wasn't on Furyk's radar until the Wyndham Championship - where he shot 59 in the first round - and says his performance at Greensboro won't solely be enough to grab one of the 'two' remaining spots.

• How many shots would Tiger need to earn your annual wage? Not many...

• Popular Edinburgh municipal course to be redeveloped

"Of course, I want to be on the team," he said. "If you’ve been on one Ryder Cup team, it's hard to miss another one.

"But I have to play some great golf the next three weeks, plain and simple. I'm not going to be able to get on the team by winning one week out here. You've got to show sustained good play.

"There are a bunch of great guys who are playing unbelievable right now outside the top eight who deserve a chance before I do right now. But I'll go play my tail off the next three weeks and make it really, really difficult for him to make the right choice."

