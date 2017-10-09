Brendan Steele's winning WITB: 2017 Safeway Open

Brendan Steele successfully defended the PGA Tour’s season-opening Safeway Open, seeing off Tony Finau by two strokes.



It was the 34-year-old’s third win on the PGA Tour – he also won the 2011 Valero Texas Open – and it earns him a spot in next year’s Masters at Augusta National.

Very little has changed from Steele’s winning bag 12 months ago to now, with only the 2017 TaylorMade M2 driver and fairway woods replacing the 2016 models.

Brendan Steele – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 (9.5˚)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 (16.5˚)

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (21˚), Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 Utility (4), Wilson Staff FG Tour 100 (5-PW)

Wedges: Wilson FG Tour PMP (50˚), Titleist Vokey SM6 (58˚& 60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x