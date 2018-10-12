search
British Masters: Fantasy 5 To Watch

Golf News

British Masters: Fantasy 5 To Watch

By bunkered.co.uk10 October, 2018
British Masters European Tour Walton Heath bunkered Fantasy Golf Justin Rose Tommy Fleetwood Andrew Johnston Francesco Molinari Haotong Li
British Masters Flags

Ten players who figured in Europe's thumping Ryder Cup win at Le Golf National two weeks ago are in the field for this week's British Masters at Walton Heath.

#Moliwood - Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari - are joined by tournament host Justin Rose, Thorbjorn Olesen, winning captain Thomas Bjorn and his five vice-captains (Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Robert Karlsson, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell).

But which players should you be either putting in your bunkered Fantasy Golf team or backing at the bookies?

Hit the Next button to find out five players we think you can't afford to overlook...

