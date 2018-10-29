British Masters stays on European Tour schedule for 2019

The European Tour schedule for 2019 has finally been unveiled... and the big news is that the British Masters will continue after fears that it would be axed.



The tournament will take place at Hillside Golf Club in Southport from May 9-12 and, like the previous four editions of the event, will be hosted by a tour pro: Southport native Tommy Fleetwood.



“I can’t wait to host the British Masters in my hometown,” said Fleetwood. “It will be such an honour and I’m so grateful to have been asked.

“I’m extremely proud to follow the great ambassadors of our game who have hosted this tournament. I am very confident that Southport will make everyone welcome and the north west of England, and its love of golf, will embrace this opportunity and show support to us all.”

The British Masters hosted by Tommy Fleetwood will mark the European Tour’s first visit to Hillside since 1982 when Tony Jacklin won the Sun Alliance PGA Championship – the precursor to the BMW PGA Championship – beating his fellow Ryder Cup Captain Bernhard Langer in a play-off.

Other BIG schedule talking points

• The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January has been elevated to a Rolex Series event, with the French Open losing its Rolex Series event status.

• The European Tour will go ahead with the planned Saudi International in Saudi Arabia despite recent concerns following the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

• The British Masters will take place the week before the US PGA Championship (May 16-19), which moves to May from 2019.

• GolfSixes is also staying on the schedule but, unlike the previous two years, will take place in Portugal from June 8-9.

• The BMW PGA Championship has moved from May to September and will take place from September 19-22, followed a week later by the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

• As mentioned previously, the French Open has lost its Rolex Series status and will take place from October 17-20, a week after the Italian Open.

• The European Tour will head to Kenya for the first time from March 14-17. The country has hosted a Challenge Tour event every year since 1991.

To view the full 2019 schedule, CLICK HERE.

