British success at Challenge Tour Final

There was plenty to cheer for British golfers in today's final round of the Challenge Tour season as no fewer than five players graduated to Europe's top tier.

On a nail-biting final day at the NBO Grand Final in Oman, Bradley Neil (below) showed nerves of steel to edge his way into the top 15.

The Scot had been projected to finish 18th in the overall rankings before the start of the final round but posted a three-under-par 69 to finish T9, which with enough to secure the last spot for the European Tour.

PRESENTING: The Challenge Tour graduates 2017 👏🍾🙌 pic.twitter.com/iXR16QqiT2 — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) November 4, 2017

Maintaining their places in the top 15, meanwhile, were Aaron Rai (above) - a two-time winner on the Challenge Tour this season - who finished T14 in Oman and fourth overall in the rankings.

That was behind Challenge Tour winner Tapio Pulkkanen, who won the big-money Kazakhstan Open in September, NBO Grand Final winner Clement Sordet - who rose from 12th to second in the overall rankings - and South African Erik van Rooyen.

Welshman Oliver Farr finished seventh overall, aided by his recent win in the Foshan Open in China, Ryan Evans finished eighth in the rankings, while fellow Englishman Steven Brown finished 12th overall despite a disappointing T38 showing in the 45-man finale.

Also progressing to the European Tour is Chase Koepka, brother of 2017 US Open champion Brooks, who used the same route to work his way to becoming one of the world's best players.