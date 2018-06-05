Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsBrittany Lincicome ready to take on men on PGA Tour next month

Golf News

Brittany Lincicome ready to take on men on PGA Tour next month

By Michael McEwan05 June, 2018
Brittany Lincicome Barbasol Championship PGA Tour LPGA Solheim Cup Keene Trace Golf Club Perio Inc Grayson Murray
Brittany Lincicome

Annika’s done it. Michelle’s done it. Now, Brittany’s doing it.

That’s right, two-time major winner Brittany Lincicome is set to become the fifth female to compete on the PGA Tour.

The 32-year-old Solheim Cup star has accepted an invitation to peg it up in next month’s Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.

MORE - Ariya Jutanugarn wins US Women's Open

The tournament takes place the same week as Carnoustie stages the Open Championship.

In 2009, Lincicome become the first professional athlete to be signed by Perio, Inc, the parent company of the Barbasol brand and the big-hitter says she’s excited at the prospect of taking on the men.

Brittany Lincicome 2

“I feel very grateful to Barbasol for its confidence in my abilities and for affording me the opportunity to play amongst the top male athletes in professional golf,” she said.

RELATED - Dame Laura Davies excited to make history

“While I am aware of the strength of competition I will be up against, I am looking forward to the event and can only promise to put forth my best effort and be proud whatever the outcome.”

MORE - Joint PGA-LPGA tournament 'just a matter of time' says tour chief

Grayson Murray won the Barbasol Championship last year, holding off Chad Collins to win the $636,000 first prize by one stroke.

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Related Articles - Grayson Murray

Golf News

Brittany Lincicome ready to take on men on PGA Tour next month
Coul Links developer 'thankful' after councillors defer course decision
Sky Sports' PGA Tour future in jeopardy
Ariya Jutanugarn captures US Women's Open title
Bryson DeChambeau 'disappointed' by scrutiny

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Dennis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow