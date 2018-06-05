Brittany Lincicome ready to take on men on PGA Tour next month

Annika’s done it. Michelle’s done it. Now, Brittany’s doing it.



That’s right, two-time major winner Brittany Lincicome is set to become the fifth female to compete on the PGA Tour.

The 32-year-old Solheim Cup star has accepted an invitation to peg it up in next month’s Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.



The tournament takes place the same week as Carnoustie stages the Open Championship.

In 2009, Lincicome become the first professional athlete to be signed by Perio, Inc, the parent company of the Barbasol brand and the big-hitter says she’s excited at the prospect of taking on the men.

“I feel very grateful to Barbasol for its confidence in my abilities and for affording me the opportunity to play amongst the top male athletes in professional golf,” she said.



“While I am aware of the strength of competition I will be up against, I am looking forward to the event and can only promise to put forth my best effort and be proud whatever the outcome.”

Grayson Murray won the Barbasol Championship last year, holding off Chad Collins to win the $636,000 first prize by one stroke.