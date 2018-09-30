search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka affected after striking female fan

Golf News

Brooks Koepka affected after striking female fan

By Martin Inglis28 September, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Team USA Brooks Koepka Tony Finau Le Golf National
Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka was full of remorse after he struck a female spectator during the opening session of the Ryder Cup, giving her a nasty eye injury.

Playing on the driveable par-4 sixth hole, the three-time major champion hooked his tee shot into the crowd and, despite shouts of ‘Fore’ from both Koepka and playing partner Tony Finau – as well as their caddies – the incident proved unpreventable.

The American was soon made aware of what had happened and, as is customary, walked over to the woman to give her a signed glove. But, speaking after his round, he admitted he had been affected by the incident.

• Did Bjorn really hit out at Brexit?

• European Ryder Cup fans criticised for first tee boos

“I obviously saw her,” he said. “It looked like it hurt. She was bleeding pretty good. It looked like it hit her right in the eye, so hopefully there's no loss of vision or anything like that.

“But it's not a fun feeling. I probably do it way more than I should. It seems just about every week we're hitting somebody, and you know, it's unfortunate. You're never trying to. You feel terrible for them.

Brooks Koepka1

“You don't want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman. I just wanted to get out of there, so I'm glad Tony was able to chip-in and leave.”

Despite shouting ‘Fore’, Koepka added that he didn’t think it would make any difference to the outcome of the situation had he stayed quiet.

“It's hard to control a golf ball, especially over 300 yards,” he added. “The problem is, you shout ‘Fore’, but from 300 yards, how are you supposed to hear it? How are you supposed to know?

• Furyk explains why he split up star duo

• How much will a day at the Ryder Cup cost you? We found out...

“At the same time, you can yell ‘Fore’, but it doesn't matter. If you're 150 yards away, you can hear it. But from 300 yards, even if none of us said fore, she's going to get hit, and that's the unfortunate thing.

“They can't hear from 300 yards with the wind blowing and everybody's got coats on because it's cold. ‘Fore’ doesn't really matter, but we did say it.”

Koepka shook off the incident as he and Finau battled back from 2-down with six holes to play to win their match against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm 1-up with a par on the 18th.

He finished by saying that he was awaiting an update about the fan's condition.

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Tony Finau

Related Articles - Le Golf National

Golf News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Fantasy Five to pick
Spectator hit by Brooks Koepka loses sight in eye
Do a good deed; win a golf break to Mauritius
Ryder Cup: In defence of Patrick Reed
#Moliwood wake up in bed together after Ryder Cup win...

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow