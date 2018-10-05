search
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka breaks silence on 'DJ fight'

Golf News

Brooks Koepka breaks silence on 'DJ fight'

By Martin Inglis03 October, 2018
Brooks Koepka has moved swiftly to deny any claims of an altercation between him and Dustin Johnson before and after the Ryder Cup.

A report in L’Equipe said Koepka and Johnson were involved in a confrontation on the flight over to Paris, while things were also said to have got tense between the pair in the post-Ryder Cup party.

But the 28-year-old completely dismissed both stories, blaming the media for trying to figure out why the US team lost so heavily.

"This Dustin thing, I just don't get," said the American in his press conference ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. "There was no fight, no argument. Tell me how we fought.

"It's actually funny to us. I can’t think of a time when I’ve raised my voice at him in our four years of friendship. It would be curious to know who'd win in a fight though. As for the story about the fight on the flight over, we were sleeping."

The alleged acrimony between Koepka and Johnson was one of multiple cases of disharmony in the US team during Ryder Cup week.

Patrick Reed claimed Jordan Spieth ‘didn’t want to be paired with him’ and blamed him for the break-up of their successful partnership, while the same report in L’Equipe said that both Reed and Bubba Watson failed to properly integrate with the team all week.

All of this was said to have left captain Furyk ‘devastated’, but Koepka described the team’s chemistry as ‘perfect’.

"The camaraderie was perfect," he added. "There was nothing wrong with our team. That's just you guys trying to find a reason behind why we lost."

Meanwhile, the American added that he is ‘heartbroken’ over the incident which left a spectator blinded in one eye. He has reached out to the family of Ms Remande but has yet to have a conversation with her.

"Yesterday was one of the worst days of my life. I wasn't told what happened 'til I got here. Nobody feels worse about this than me and it's messed me up inside. I'm heartbroken. It's one shot I definitely regret and hopefully I can speak to her."

Last night, he also posted the following on Instagram:

